Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that a well-trained and professionally competent army is guarantor for peace, and Pakistan Army with the backing of the nation is one such formidable force.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, COAS made these remarks while addressing the officers and faculty members of the Command & Staff College Quetta. General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command & Staff College, Quetta on Monday.

COAS while highlighting emerging internal and external security challenges said that the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending disputes within the region.

“This can be complemented through meaningful international support, and will to take on challenging regional issues,” he remarked.

The COAS emphasised that officers to stay focused on pursuit of professional excellence and keeping abreast with latest developments to overcome new challenges. Dilating upon COVID -19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, COAS concluded.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Commander Southern Command, and Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commandant Command & Staff College Quetta.