Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur police on Monday shot dead two of the most-wanted outlaws namely Hazaro Kharoos, carrying a head money of Rs2 million and Makhno Kharoos, carrying a head money of Rs500,000 — during the ongoing operation against criminal gangs in the katcha area of Bagarji near Sukkur. SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samoo told the Media that an encounter took place between police and criminals in the area on Sunday night. “The two hardened criminals were gunned down during the encounter. The bodies were transported to the Sukkur Civil Hospital, he said, adding that arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site.