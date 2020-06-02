Share:

Lady Reading Hospital director says the whole society is disturbed over COVID-19 pandemic and the numbers of psychiatric cases are increasing

PESHAWAR - Violence against health workers and psychiatric cases have reg­istered an increase amid the on­going coronavirus pandemic, say healthcare providers.

Speaking to The Nation here yes­terday, Lady Reading Hospital Di­rector Khalid Masood said that the whole society is disturbed over the COVID-19 pandemic, and the psy­chiatric cases are also on the rise.

“How can a doctor intentionally let a patient die? It is unimaginable; the health staff have put their own life at risk but they want to care for the coronavirus and other patients as they consider it their duty,” he added.

He said that the LRH, which is KP’s biggest public sector hospi­tal, has successfully treated 121 patients so far and all of them have been discharged from the hospital.

He also said that the LRH coro­na complex is the biggest one in the province where ICUs beds and ven­tilators are also available for the patients in a sufficient quantity.

He added that besides treatment of covid-19 patients, around 70 major operations are being per­formed in the hospital on a daily basis including general surgeries, child surgeries, neurosurgery, or­thopaedics, gynae, burns, ENT, etc.

Hayatabad Medical Complex Di­rector Dr Shahzad Akbar said that the hospital management had handed over an attendant to po­lice after he turned violent against a doctor in the health facility.

“From now onwards, we have de­clared zero-tolerance for any vio­lence by patients or their attendants and we will arrest them,” he added.

He said that most people feel guilt after they present their pa­tients very late in the hospitals. “The issue is that because of lim­ited understanding in KP, people did not accept that coronavirus is really a disease. Then conspira­cy theories began that it is a tool to get money from IMF. And the problem with attendants is that when they feel guilt in case of deaths of patients due to their late presentation before doctors, they vent their anger on health work­ers,” Dr Shahzad maintained.

He also said that HMC is the lone hospital of KP having start­ed treatment of corona patients through plasma on trial basis.

A psychiatrist based in Pesha­war also said that previously vio­lence against health workers used to happen in emergency depart­ment of the hospital sometimes. However, he added that the coro­navirus pandemic has also in­creased psychiatry cases.

He added there has been in in­crease in patients who need coun­selling due to the ongoing corona­virus pandemic