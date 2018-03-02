Gujranwala - FIA teams have conducted raids at passport offices in Gujrat and Narowal and arrested 15 agents on the spot.

Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that on the complaints of the citizens, the FIA started crackdown on the agents. He said these agents with the collaboration of passport office staff were busy looting the citizens for removing their objections raised by the passport officers. He said cases have been got registered against the said agents while action against involved passport staff would also be taken soon.

Likewise, Anti Corruption Establishment arrested a revenue department official involved in a fraud case. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that Nasrullah of consolidation department had registered bogus partnership deed of land worth Rs40 million. On the application of Japanese citizens, the ACE has already arrested three other accused involved in the case including Mahmood Bhatti Tehsildar, Iqbal Sahi and Maqsood. Meanwhile, ACE officials held a tout red handed while receiving cash from a citizen to got in process his case in ACE. The arrested tout namely Ghulam Rubanni was handed over to civil lines police.