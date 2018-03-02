Islamabad - Former eight-time world squash champion Jansher Khan met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi at his office on Thursday.

Talking to The Nation, Jansher said it was great meeting with the Prime Minister, who not only lauded the efforts of the legends but also assured his all-out support for the revival of squash in the country. The PM promised to invite new Air Chief and former greats to chalk out comprehensive plan for squash glory.

Jansher apprised the Prime Minister about the ways and means to promote squash and how to attract youngsters towards playing this game. “I offered the PM to start squash academies, not like Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA), run by the federation, but my academies will be fully equipped and run under squash maestros. I feel Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of talent, but they need proper coaching, training and patronage.

“I have time and again offered the PSF my services for the noble cause, but no heed was paid. The PM was highly passionate and promised his all-out help in this regard. Hopefully, in next few weeks, another meeting will take place and we will reach some conclusion and dream project of working on youth may start soon,” Jansher concluded.