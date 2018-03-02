LAHORE - President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Muslims of the sub-continent materialised their struggle for Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Pakistan is a blessing and every activity relating to Pakistan and the Pakistan Ideology is equal to worship for us. This is right time to ponder over as how to achieve self-reliance as an independent country,” the president said while addressing the 10th annual conference of Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Pakistan Workers Trust Chairman Justice (r) Mian Mahboob Ahmed, Mian Farooq Altaf, Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Khan and other notable people also spoke.

The president appreciated the efforts made by the NPT for promoting patriotism and projecting Pakistan Ideology.

“NPT is my second home and I consider myself the host of this conference,” he said and welcomed all the delegates of the conference.

He said Pakistan is a sacred trust for achieving prosperity for it should be out priority. He also congratulated the organizers of the conference for holding a successful conference.

He said the whole nation was united on serving their homeland. However, he discouraged lack of unity in common problems of the nation and urged the participants to demonstrate unity in their ranks in every issue of national importance. The stressed the need for joint efforts for development.

On behalf of NPT chairman Rafique Tarar, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad said that people from all over Pakistan and the AJK participated in the conference. He laid stress on following in the footsteps of Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal to make Pakistan prosperous.

NPT chief coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf said that the purpose of the conference was to discuss historic perspective of this country.

“The need of the hour is to develop self-sustainable policies so that the US and other powers could not dictate us. the Muslims should develop unity considering the founder of Pakistan was still leading us. “NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed moderated the session. He said that the NPT was imparting training to the new generation about the history of Pakistan. Justice (r) Khalil said he participated in the Pakistan movement and saw the Quaid very closely.