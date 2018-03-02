KARACHI - Fresh milk sellers on Thursday staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) over unreasonable increase in wholesale rates. According to details, numbers of milk retailers under the banner of All Karachi Milk Retailers Association (AKMRA) gathered outside KPC and staged a protest demo. They were carrying banners and placards, inscribed with their demands while they also raised slogans against the concerned authorities. The protesters demanded of the ruling government to order Milk Wholesalers to halt any increase in the rates of fresh milk. Chaudhri Muhammad Yaseen, Vice President of Retailers Association regretted that the dairy farmers had hiked the rate of milk overnight. He informed that government officials were raiding at their shops however had given a free hand to milk wholesalers in the matter of increasing the prices of fresh milk. The retailers of fresh milk have no other option but to sale the milk on new prices. The authorities should review the prevailing fresh milk prices instead of crackdown against the retailers, he added and warned of a sit-in if their demanded were not meet by the concerned authorities.