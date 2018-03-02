SHARJAH - Kevin Pietersen blitz helped Quetta Gladiators thrash pathetic Islamabad United by 6 wickets in Pakistan Super League (PSL) match played here at historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium late Wednesday night.

It was all about KP, who was in devastating form and smashing all the bowlers at will. Gladiators were in troubles when they lost 3 quick wickets but then Watosn showed glimpses of his batting as he got charm lives but he couldn’t take advantage and after hitting a monstrous six out of the stadium, he was out next ball of Finn, trying to pull another shot out of the park. Umar Amin and Asad Shafiq also followed him quickly.

It was Pietersen, who soon after coming to crease, started smashing all the bowlers at will. It was delight to watch KP in such mood, as he was hitting almost every delivery for boundary or a six but finally, he got out off the bowling of Finn. He scored 48 off 34 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. M Nawaz remained unbeaten after scoring 25 while Asad Shafiq contributed 22. Finn took 3 for 35 and M Sami 1-22. Pietersen was named player of the match.

United suffered body blow, as Rumman Raees, while fielding at long on got nasty injury while trying to save a KP boundary and was carried away on stretcher. Both the teams made two changes to the squads that played last match. Misbah and Dummny replaced Russel and Sahibzada Farhan, while Mehmoodullah and Hassan Khan replaced injured Archer and Rosso.

Earlier, Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmad won the toss and opted to field first. New Zealander Luke Ronchi hammered 24 runs in one over of Hastings United were looking all set to post a massive total, but poor shot selection, too many dot deliveries and losing wickets at regular intervals didn’t help their cause. Had Faheem Asharf not hit late lusty blows, United innings could have not reached 120. Ronchi scored 43 consuming 26 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 1 six, while skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who finally made it to the playing XI, scored 22 and Faheem Ashraf 21. United posted 134-7 on the board. Hassan Khan and Anwar Ali got one wicket apiece.

NO SHOW OF CROWD IN

SHARJAH EXPOSES

PSL ORGANISERS

The PSL finally arrived home of cricket in UAE, the Sharjah Stadium, which is very important when it comes to Pakistan and other cricket playing nations are concerned. But sadly, poor and unrealistic planning by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and non-professionals and incompetent officials hired by franchise owners depriving players of playing in front of massive crowd. Sharjah is well-known for pulling massive crowds, as majority of Pakistanis and other Asians reside in this part of the world. But PCB never bothered to pay any heed towards ensuring smooth sail of tickets or passes, rather they are occupying passes in bulks, which, if distributed among the fans, the venue can be jam-packed and fans support for the teams and players can make the matches more enthralling.

The Sharjah Stadium was almost empty, while PCB chairman’s favourites were roaming around with passes in hands and pockets, but they were not ready to distribute them. It is a matter of grave concern that franchise owners have hired completely non-professionals, who don’t know the ABC of cricket and don’t behave well with media and also incapable of handling media affairs. There is a dire need for PCB and franchise owners to make the house in order, if they want to make PSL more successful.

What was the purpose of holding matches at Sharjah Stadium, which has long past its peak and is in shambles? The PCB has also issued accreditation in bulks, as the media centre remains overloaded with unknown persons while the professional journalists find it really difficult to perform their professional duties in a befitting manner. Sharjah is not the place anymore, where such matches could be conducted and the system is completely outdated. It was far better for the PCB to conduct matches at Dubai and Abu Dhabi Stadiums, as both are equipped with modern day needs and media centres are complete secured from outsiders’ interference. The PCB chief must look into sorry state of affairs.