ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday directed for effective policy for ensuring optimum utilization and scientific management of water resources to cater to future needs of the growing population of the country.

Chairing a meeting here at the PM Office on draft National Water Policy, the prime minister called for putting in place a robust framework to conserve freshwater, which was a finite resource and was progressively becoming scarce.

The prime minister directed that the draft policy be shared with the provinces for their consideration and early finalization. He emphasized that buy-in from the provincial government was essential and directed Planning Commission deputy chairman to engage the provincial governments for their consensus before bringing the matter before the Council of Common Interests, a statement from the PM Office said.

Sartaj Aziz briefed the meeting on proposed National Water Policy that would put in place a policy framework for ensuring effective management and conservation of existing water resources, improving availability, reliability, and quality of fresh water to meet critical municipal, agricultural, energy and food security needs besides addressing the environmental concerns.

Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, concerned federal secretaries and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The draft policy addresses critical issues of reduction in wastage of water, enhancement of water storage capacity from 14 MAF to at least 28 MAF through a network of small, medium and large-sized storage reservoirs, increasing efficiency of water use by producing more crop per drop, gradual replacement and refurbishing of irrigation infrastructure and setting up of realistic and achievable targets in consultation with the provinces.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Sartaj and his team for formulating the much-needed policy framework for effective conservation, utilization and management of existing water resources.

Meanwhile, speaking to a delegation of ‘Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science,’ the prime minister said the government was taking effective steps to promote quality education in the country.

The delegation informed him about their efforts to promote education of science and mathematics in the country.

Abbasi said after 18th Amendment, provinces should play a key role in the promotion of education.

He said youth should be provided scientific and technical education to increase human resource development. Later, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Kanju and lawmakers Iqbal Shah and Amir Iqbal Shah called on Prime Minister Abbassi and discussed the ongoing development projects.