QUETTA - Balochistan lawyers on Thursday, remembering human rights champion and a prominent lawyer late Ms Asma Jahangir, said the renowned lawyer was the voice of oppressed and a symbol of struggle and resistance.

“She made her life a lightening principle for the next generation,” lawyers paying homage to the late renowned human rights activists in a condolence reference held at the premises of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Speakers, paying rich tributes to the former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, said late Asma was an icon of resistance and her undaunted struggle transformed the lawyers’ movement into an organised activity.

Following her mission, lawyers community will have to become voice of the destitute because Asma was forceful voice for forlorn segments of the society, said the lawyers.

Speakers added that late Asma Jahangir had struggled for the protection of human rights and endured jails for championing the cause of human rights.

Lawyers were of the view that the vacuum created with her sudden and untimely demise would need a long struggle to fill the gap because personalities like her are born in centuries.

They termed Asma’s demise an unbearable loss for lawyers community.

FIR over firing on DSP’s vehicle registered

A first information report (FIR) into firing on Deputy Superintendent of Police (Prosecution) Hamidullah Dasti’s vehicle and martyrdom of his two guards was registered with CTD Police Station on Thursday, a day after the incident took place. Unidentified gunmen had opened fire on DSP’s vehicle at Samunglai Road Quetta. The DSP and his driver remained unhurt in the incident, however, his security guards were martyred.

The police said that a case was registered with CTD Police Station and investigation was underway.

Hours after the firing on DSP’s vehicle, a suicide operative targeted Frontier Corps camp in Quetta on late hours and killed four lawmen, besides leaving eight wounded.