It is an undeniable fact that in every city Benazir Income Support Programme is running through wrong mobile numbers. Owing to hackers sending text SMS regarding the lucky “Inam”, wherein they have written in the text SMS: Congratulations you have got lucky Inam Rs: 5,00,000/- from BISP programme.

It is the income source of hackers who intentionally send wrong text messages to everyone and telling wrong instructions, in order to receive the huge payment amount. Many people who don’t have knowledge about this text, wherefore, they complete their instructions through easy paisa.

I am beseeching to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, please take stern action against them.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, February 10.