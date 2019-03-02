Share:

KARACHI-7th Sky Entertainment, known for giving back to back blockbuster serials, is bringing yet another intriguing story for all drama lovers “Mera Rab Waris” which is commencing from 7th March.

Produced by the very creative and unconventional duo of the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and AsadQureshi, the drama is directed by Asad Jabal and penned by Jahanzeb Qamar.

The much anticipated drama stars Danish Taimoor and Madiha Imam in lead roles; the drama also features seasoned names like Seemi Pasha, Abid Ali, Tanveer Jamal, FazilaQazi, ZainBaig, Shameen Khan and Hira Hussain.

The story of ‘Mera Rab Waris’ revolves around a girl Ayesha, played by Madiha Imam, who is not just religious but also believes in submissive lifestyle.

Due to some incident, she meets Haris, played by Danish Taimoor who belongs to a liberal family.

The sudden spark between them leads them to get married to each other but after a while life throws her a curveball and her married life gets in jeopardy.

How Ayesha will cope with her problems is going to be revealed this March.

After giving blockbusters “Khaani”, “GharTitliKa Par”, “Tum Se He TaluqHai”, “Naulakha” “MeraKhudaJanay” and the current on air dramas “Romeo Weds Heer”, “DilKiyaKarey”, “Aye DilTu Bata” and “Seerat”, the dynamic duo, Abdullah Kadwani and AsadQureshi are ready to create another obsession for drama lovers.