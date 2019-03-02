Share:

KARACHI - A nine-year-old girl was killed after being raped in Bin Qasim Town here on Friday.

According to the medico-legal officer, the nine-year-old girl, identified as Batool, was strangled to death after being raped.

Spots of sexual assault were present on the neck of the victim girl.

According to MLO, samples of blood, clothes and other things of the victim girl have been obtained and sent to laboratory for tests.

According to police, family of the victim girl belonged to Qambar Shahdad Kot. The body was handed over to family members after medico-legal formalities.