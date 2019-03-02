Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Educational institutions across AJK have been closed till further orders in the wake of the prevailing tension caused by the Indian aggression.

According to an official announcement, “Administrative officers will remain present at their places of duties and heads of educational institutions will remain in contact with their subordinate staff to secure their services as and when required in case of an emergency.”

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert to deal with any eventuality. Control rooms have been set up at the DC offices at almost all AJK districts while leaves of employees have been cancelled. All public servants have been advised to remain alert round the clock, official sources said.

In Mirpur Division, district administrations of three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher have been put on high alert to deal with any eventuality, according to Mirpur Division Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry.

Following the AJK government’s directives, Mirpur DC Sardar Adnnan Khursheed summoned an emergency meeting of the district heads and told them to remain alert 24 / 7.

Addressing the meeting, the DC advised the State Health Department to ensure round-the-clock presence of doctors and paramedical staff at the Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur and subordinate subdivision hospital and health centres in the district.

The DC directed the State Food Department, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence Department, Highways Department and private and public sector blood banks run by various NGOs and social welfare institutions to remain alert and vigilant, ensuring swift delivery of services during any emergency situation

Adnan Khursheed called for putting up all ambulance services on alert and keeping the required machinery and equipment related to services to safety and security of the human lives in moving form. The DC talked about setting up a control room at his office to monitor, receive and disseminate the required information about the overall situation in case of any emergency.

The meeting also reviewed in detail all requisite steps for uninterrupted communication and maintaining the overall law and order situation.

Besides the district police chief SSP Syed Riaz Bukhari, officials of the district administration, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital, District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain and district heads of all other departments attended the meeting.