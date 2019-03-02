Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority has said that the flight operation from Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar has been resumed completely while flight operation from Lahore and Multan will be resumed later.

According a spokesperson of the Authority, the flight operation was suspended for all the commercial flights after closure of country's airspace due to prevailing security situation.

The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has specially directed to help the Pakistanis stranded in the Gulf countries due to suspension of flight operations to bring them back home.

He further said that priority is being given to the people in flights whose visas are about to expire.