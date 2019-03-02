Share:

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity observed a complete boycott of the court proceedings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to record protest against the attack on the judge of the Peshawar High Court Justice Muhammad Ayub Marwat, the other day.

On the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar District Bar Association, lawyers boycotted the court proceedings on the second consecutive day of the attack.

On the occasion, the legal fraternity demanded an immediate arrest of the attackers, who opened fire on the car of Justice Muhammad Ayub at posh area of Hayatabad when he was on his way to the court, which resulted in injuring the judge and his driver.

Their condition is stated to be stable.

They called for providing security to judges and lawyers. They alleged that government had failed in protecting legal fraternity, which was regrettable.

Following the attack on Judge Mohammad Ayub, all eight judges of the PHC including Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, Justice Roohul Amin Khan, Justice Syed Afsar Shah, Justice Ikramullah Khan, Justice Musarrat Hilali and others visited the hospital and inquired after the health of injured Judge Muhammad Ayub and his driver Muhammad Gul.

Besides, the KP CM Mahmood Khan also visited the hospital and inquired after the health of the judge. The chief minister also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police had launched investigation into the incident.