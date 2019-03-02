Share:

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate VIP Jinnah Express Train on March 20.

“We are going to tender for ML-I, II and III,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a news conference in Lahore. He said Pakistan Railways was considering starting joint ventures with Turkish and Russian companies.

He said deals with Turkey would be made in lira, Turkish currency, for dollar was expensive.

The minister said the government would build railway track of standard gauge according to international standard.

He said Pakistan Railways had earned Rs1 billion in four months. He said the government would spread the network of railways in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan Army and PM Imran Khan were united on the ongoing situation. He said the world knew India as an extremist country.

The federal minister said emergency had been declared in Pakistan Railways and it had sufficient stock of fuel to meet at least one month requirements. He said additional coaches were attached to meet the requirements while flight operation across the country was suspended.

He also announced that Samjhota Express would resume its operation on March 20.