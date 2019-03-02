Share:

Sikh intellectuals concerned over Indian aggression

SIALKOT (Our Staff Reporter): Expressing concern at Indian aggression against Pakistan, Sikh intellectuals, authors and historians from Australia, Singapore and Pakistan stressed the need for stepping up effort to promote interfaith harmony for durable peace across the globe.

They said this during their visit to the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) in Sailkot. A meeting was also held with PCSWHR Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori in the chair.

Sardar Amardeep Singh (a Sikh historian and managing director of Lost Heritage Productions, Singapore), Mrs Amardeep Singh (Singapore), Dr Nishan Singh (a Sikh leader from Australia) and Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu (Sialkot) called for concerted efforts to end poverty, unemployment, ignorance and terrorism in the two countries.

The visiting Sikhs also visited Gurdawara Babey Di Beri in Sialkot and performed their rites. They praised the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor near Shakargarh.

The Sikh intellectuals expressed grave concern at the increasing Indian aggression against Pakistan. They said that India must admit this universal truth no one could win war and New Delhi must come forward and begin peace talks with Islamabad.

They said, “India should give a positive response to Pakistan’s peace initiatives.” They said that Sikhs across the world had always supported peace. They said that India must bring positivity in its thoughts instead of going for war and aggression.

PHC completes three day training of 29 category-I hospitals

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): The Punjab Healthcare Commission Friday completed three-day training of 29 category-I hospitals.

The health professionals, who are serving in the category-I public and private hospitals, were trained on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Deputy Director (Trainings) Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Dr Imtiaz Ali were the trainers.

They trained the health professionals on access, assessment and continuity of care (AAC), care of patients (COP), management of medication (MOM), patient rights and education (PRE), hospital infection control (HIC), continuous quality improvement (CQI), responsibilities of management (ROM), facility management and safety, human resource management (HRM) and information.

LWMC cleanliness operation under way in city

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore Waste Management Company LWMC) launched a cleanliness operation in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to LWMC sources, more than 500 vehicles and other machinery were in the field to execute the operation efficiently.

The cleanliness operation would be completed in three to four days, the sources added. After the end of company workers’ strike, 10,000 tonnes of solid waste had been removed from the city until now.