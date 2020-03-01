Share:

Attock - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that this government is making efforts to facilitate people and trying to give them their rights on merit.

During our tenure more that 0.9 million Pakistanis have been sent abroad which is a remarkable success.

He said this during his visit to village Chhapri of the Attock district where he inaugurated gas supply to the village which will benefit thousands of people of the area.

On the occasion, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , PTI General Secretary Malik Naveed, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Spokesperson Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Jand Hassan Nazir, DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia and large number of people from different walks of life were present.

Bokhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring a revolutionary change in the country and also wanted to see people prosperous.

He said this government is facing different challenges at all fronts however this government will take the country on the right track of development at any cost.

While talking about the development of the area, he said that this area was badly ignored by the previous regimes however this will not happen during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

He said that funds will be released for the development of the area and problems faced by the residents of this area will be solved on priority basis.

He said that unemployed youth of this area will be given job opportunities and assured the people that the doors of his office would always remain open for them and asked the people to visit his office where efforts would be made to solve their problems.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Qazi Ahmed Akbar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf General Secretary Malik Naveed in his welcome address thanked Syed Zulfi Bokhari for visiting the area and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people.