As a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Pakistan has decided to keep the Chaman border shut from March 2 till March 9, according to a notification issued yesterday.

The border will be closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the boundary in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries, stated a notification issued by the interior ministry.

“During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries,” it added.

Besides, all trade activities will remain suspended in this period. Meanwhile, freight vehicles have been moved to the Customs’ House and other yards.

On the other hand, the Pak-Iran Taftan border was opened temporarily to allow over 709 pilgrims and businessmen, stranded on the Iranian side of the border, entry into Pakistan. They have been quarantined at the Pakistan House for inspection.

The Chagai DHO’s has said that the virus has not yet been confirmed in any of Pakistanis returned from Iran. The authorities told that camps, quilts, masks and food were being provided to the pilgrims.

Importantly, it has been decided to reserve two hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the patients of coronavirus. It has been recommended to make the Federal Institute of Health in Islamabad and the Kidney Center in Rawalpindi have been recommended for the establishment of Corona Treatment Centre.