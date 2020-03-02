Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday claimed that the government will bring back former jailed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London. The leading spokesperson of the PTI government, Awan said this while talking to reporters in her hometown

Sialkot on Sunday. When asked about the possible return of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif , she said that had decided to take up the issue with UK authorities to get deported former PM Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London for ‘medical treatment.’

“The time has come now to bring this VIP prisoner (Nawaz Sharif) back to Pakistan,” she said.

“Nawaz Sharif did not provide his medical reports to the Punjab government.” She further said the government will write to British authorities to get Sharif brothers deported from UK. The next week, she said the concerned authorities will take steps in this regard.

The latest statement from a government spokesperson comes as controversy remains over the health condition of former PM Nawaz. His PML-N party earlier claimed that Sharif family shared fresh reports with the Punjab government. But the provincial cabinet rejected Nawaz’s request for extension in bail citing lack of evidence.

Awan said a section of media created an environment that if Nawaz was not allowed to leave for treatment abroad his life might be in danger. She went on to say the Sharif brothers were busy in protecting businesses of their children while staying in London after getting relief from courts in the name of illness.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had not yet gone to hospital in London for his medical treatment.

PML-N leader Ashan Iqbal while reacting to the statement of Awan said that the government was getting frustrated since his party claimed that Nawaz is likely to return Pakistan very soon.

Talking about high inflation in the country, Awan said PTI government is committed to overcome inflation and provide immediate relief to the masses. She said that prices of different edibles are witnessing decline owing to sincere efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said further reduction in prices of different edibles will be made to ease the burden of common man.

The SAPM expressed the confidence that Pakistan had emerged successful in addressing all challenges at economic front due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

About the US-Taliban deal she said that the world had welcomed the peace accord between the United States (US) and Afghan Taliban at Doha. She said that Pakistan would continue its role for establishing sustainable peace in Afghanistan in future. She said the peace pact was big news for Pakistani nation as it would bring sustainable peace in the region.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan had always made efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan and the world had also acknowledged it. She regretted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted and promoted aggressive and harsh aptitude towards the minorities, making the lives of Muslims, a living hell.

The Special Assistant said that over 900,000 personnel of Indian army were writing a black history of human rights violations, brutal killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiris these days, adding lockdown and state terrorism had been continuing in the occupied valley for past over 200 days. She said that the nasty episode was enough to shake the conscience of the world.

“The whole of India is burning now, but the Indian state terrorism is not ending there,” she added.

Dr Firdous urged the media to play its constructive role in national development and prosperity. She said that despite financial hardship, reduction in petroleum products’ prices was a manifestation of the government’s commitment to provide relief to the public.

She said that the decrease in petroleum products’ prices would lead to drop in prices of all other commodities. The prime minister had proved that he felt the pain of people and took keen interest in providing relief to them, she added.