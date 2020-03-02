Share:

LOS ANGELES - Julia Roberts has splashed out on an $8.3 million home in San Francisco.

The 52-year-old actress bought the 6,245 sqft home in the exclusive Presidio Heights area of the city via a trust in December 2019.

According to the listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, Julia’s lavish new home features a 1000+ bottle wine room, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, garden and spectacular views of both the Bay and Golden Gate bridges. The lower two levels include a screening room, a mud room, laundry room and a built-in dog bath

The house was first listed for $10.25 in the summer of 2019, reduced to $9.65 million in September and bought by Julia in December for $8.3 million. Julia has three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14 and 12-year-old Henry with husband DANNY MODER and she previously claimed that Danny - who she has been married to since 2002 - transformed her life. Julia said: ‘’I think that first kind of real ... seismic shift was meeting Danny. ‘’Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way. ‘’I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.’’

Julia - who was previously married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 until 1995 - also explained how their romance has evolved over the years.

She said: ‘’It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex.