Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief on Sunday claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted and disqualified and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari was jailed in order to damage CPEC.

While addressing the “Protection of Constitution of Pakistan convention” here in Islamabad Maulana Fazl said that those who were fighting for the basic rights of the masses in Pakistan have been declared traitors; adding, that the wave of sense of deprivation can only be eradicated through obeying the Constitution of Pakistan.

Lashing out at the incumbent government, he said that due to the failed policies of the government, the economy of the country was sinking and the investments of the people were unsafe as the government had no plan to uplift the economy of the country. He stated that the forces that stopped the Pakistan-Iran gas pipe line must be exposed to the nation; stating that the country was going in completely wrong direction and the incumbent government was responsible for it.

Talking about the government’s intention to try him under Article 6, Maulana said that he felt ashamed while talking about this intention of the government; adding, that they can not make him afraid by using such tactics. While commenting on the Afghan Peace accord, he said that a peaceful Afghanistan has always been a wish of the people of Pakistan and a peaceful Afghanistan was very important for a peaceful Pakistan.

Maulana Fazl while lambasting at the foreign policy of Pakistan said that the foreign policy of the incumbent government was not an affective one and this was the reason that they had no courage to speak up against the Modi’s brutalities in India against the Muslim citizens of India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Farhatullah Baber while addressing the gathering said that all the Opposition were here to raise their voices for the civil supremacy and rule of law. He added that respect the Constitution must be a slogan because it is a contract between the Centre and provinces. He elaborated that if Constitution was not given respected then it will lead towards a week and poor federation and all the Opposition has to be united for making the federation powerful and stronger, he added. The Chief of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai in his speech to the gathering said that Pakistan was a volunteer federation, neither their lord nor they were the slave of someone;stating that they wanted form a new Pakistan where all the humans are equal.

He said that the people of Pakistan has the right to decide the army is for Pakistan or Pakistan is for army, if the army is for Pakistan then they will always be there to protect and support the army whenever they needed.

Several leaders of various parties also spoke at the occasion and extended their support for the protection of constitution and rule of law in the country.

On the occasion, the JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani said that it was the time for all the opposition parties to be on the same page for the purpose to protect the respect and honour of the constitution of Pakistan.

He further said that he had defeated Prime Minister Imran Khan with a huge margin of 50,000 votes; adding, that they were the people are fighting for the protection and supremacy of the Constitution. It is important to mention that the JUI-F Chief had distanced his party from the opposition parties’ alliance led by PML-N and PPP and a new alliance of six parties was formed to stage anti-government protests

Fazalur Rehman had issues with both PML-N and the PPP over their lack of support in Azadi March. The decision comes after reconciliatory politics from both the major political parties of the country. The new alliance includes JUI-F, National Party, Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadees, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), QWP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to launch another protest movement against the incumbent government without the support of PML-N and PPP.