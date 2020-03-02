Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that at this time political revenge was on the rise while “democratic struggle is everyone’s interest.”

The PPP’s chairman addressed a press conference in Lahore, and stated, “Today, attacks on democracy are being launched from all sides.”

“The government’s stance malfunctioned from the first day nobody is accepting that Nawaz Sharif went to jail or abroad due to corruption our leaders are in jail due to political revenge,” he said.

“Not even a political opponent’s late brother was sparred,” Bilawal added while referring to former PPP minister Khurshid Shah’s brother.

Bilawal further criticized the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he called “economic crisis”, and maintained that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the state’s economy could not function parallel to each other. “After traders' [claim], Imran Khan also admitted that NAB and economy couldn’t run together […] democratic forces are disunited for some reason.”