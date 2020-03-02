Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Sunday took serious notice of the incident of desecrating of Pakistani flag and directed the Federal Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a report to the committee within three days.

The senator also directed the Secretary Interior and IGP KPK to investigate into the incident of the desecration of the national flag, identify the culprits and take strict action against them under the relevant law over disrespect to the national flag.

He said that it is unfortunate that the national flag of Pakistan was humiliated and desecrated at our own soil and hence it is a serious crime that cannot go unpunished.

He directed the KPK police chief to submit the report on the incident in advance.

The KPK IGP and Home Secretary were also directed to brief the Standing Committee in detail on this incident and appear in person before the committee in the next meeting.

He said that the incident of the desecration of the national flag hurt every patriot Pakistani hence the incident can’t be ignored.