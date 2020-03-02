Share:

LAHORE - Top seed Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan grabbed the boys singles title in the Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships after routing Ayar Goklap of Turkey in the final at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

In the first set, Ayar built up 3-1 lead by breaking 4th game of Shoaib in which he hit two double faults. Shoaib leveled the score 3-all by breaking 7th game of Ayar as the score went up to 5-all as both the players held their respective serves. At this stage, Ayer held his serve with the help of two aces and built up the winning lead 6-5 and then won the set 7-5.

In the second set, Ayer kept the same pressure and built up the winning lead 3-1 by breaking second game of Shoaib, who then changed the game plan and started playing long rallies from the baseline and leveled the score 3-all by breaking 5th game of Ayar and won the second set 6-4. Shoaib was in sublime form in the final set, where he took 4-0 lead. Ayar fought back well and reduce the lead to 3-4. Shoaib then changed the pace of his game and won the final set 6-4.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akber Durrani graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies among the winner and runner-up of boys singles. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, Secretary Col Gul Rehman and others also witnessed the singles final and distributed prizes along with the chief guest.