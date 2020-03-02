Share:

BHAKKAR - Two newborns died allegedly because of lack of oxygen at a hospital in Bhakkar district of the Punjab province on Sunday.

Reportedly, the infants died due to a lack of oxygen at the DHQ Hospital. Three others are said to be in critical condition over being denied oxygen.

Sources said relatives of the deceased babies demonstrated against the hospital staff on the Nursery Road saying their children died due to paucity of oxygen.

They maintained they were forced out of the medical facility when they protested against the staff. The protestors demanded of the government to take action against the hospital administration over the alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, a health official, rejecting the allegations, said both the babies died due to preterm birth. He said oxygen is available in abundance at the government health facility. NNI

No progress without attaining education

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the dream of making progress cannot materialize without attaining education.

Talking to media and addressing a prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Al-Hamrah Hall on Sunday, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that training of children is also essential along with imparting them education, he added.

He said that the medical board which allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad is not being submitted medical reports about Nawaz Sharif regarding his treatment abroad.

The court had ordered that Punjab government will decide to give further extension in Nawaz Sharif’s bail and PML-N has not submitted medical report of Nawaz Sharif to the cabinet. Due to this, Punjab cabinet has decided not to extend his bail, he stated.

He said, “Unfortunately, there is moral bankruptcy in every sector in our society. Hoarders and illegal profiteers try to benefit out of every opportunity. Due to prevailing danger of coronavirus, ten rupees common mask is being sold for two hundred rupees.”

Responding to a question, the provincial minister said that the agreement being settled between US and Taliban is historical and welcoming and this will enable peace to prevail in the region.

This agreement is also endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s viewpoint because he strongly supported holding dialogues with the Taliban from the very outset, he maintained.