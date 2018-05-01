Share:

SIALKOT-Due to the likelihood of bumper wheat yield in Sialkot region, the Food Department has increased the wheat procurement target to 92,298 metric tonne in the region. District Food Controller (DFC) Sialkot Muhammad Rohail Butt said that now the Punjab government would purchase 92,298 metric tonnes of wheat yield instead of 82000 metric tonne.

He said that there was a bumper wheat yield in Sialkot region, the hub of producing the best quality wheat yield, during the current season. He said that the official wheat procurement will begin in Sialkot district from May 3, 2018. All the arrangements have been made for the purpose, he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Asghar Ali Joiya said that the food department has distributed 127,298 gunny bags to 864 wheat growers at all the 10 official wheat procurement centres set up in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

He said that the gunny bags were being distributed as per the merit lists besides ensuring round-the-clock monitoring of the process through the especially installed CCTV cameras.

The officials visited the official wheat procurement centres in Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Poorab Kalair, Kotli Bawa Faqeer Chand and Qila Kalarwala. They thoroughly checked the processes of gunny bags distribution and the arrangements made by the government to start the official wheat procurement. He said that the government was striving to end the financial exploitation of the wheat growers.