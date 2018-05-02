Share:

KARACHI - MQM-Pakistan Bahadurabad faction convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said that they were hoping that PPP Chairman Bilawal would announce a hospital or medical college or any uplift project during public gathering in Liaquatabad but his words added salt to the injuries of the people of the area.

“We thought that the PPP would try to lessen the divide it had created between the urban and rural Sindh from Liaquatabad gathering,” he said while addressing a press conference at MQM-P makeshift headquarters in Bahadurabad adding that Bilawal claimed of stolen PPP mandate from urban Sindh but should tell as to when the urban Sindh had given them the mandate.

He said that the MQM-Pakistan would respond to the hate speech from Bilawal at the same venue on May 5 and PPP is the party that raised the slogan of ‘Idhar Tum Udhar Hum’ after the elections in 1970 which became a cause of separation of eastern wing of the country.

He said that PPP still wants to divide the nation but MQM-Pakistan which has 85 percent mandate of the urban centres of the province will not let PPP succeed in its agenda of hatred.

Responding to allegations of corruption on Mayor Karachi from Bilawal Bhutto, he further said that corruption is the trademark of PPP and its governments were overturned due to corrupt practices.

“Before the first PPP government, Karachi was city of lights but soon after their successive governments from 1980s, they had ruined the city which gives 70 percent of the revenue to the country,” he said adding that Bilawal should tell as to what they had given to the city in last over 40 years rule in the province.

He blamed PPP for occupying the city’s land and handing over Mohajir community’s industries, college, universities and others to the feudal lords. “The PPP was not even able to acquire a single seat from the city even in the era which party considers best,” he said.

He said that PPP considers Lyari as its stronghold but why it is not able to hold public gathering in the area today. “The PPP should respond to allegations of patronising Lyari gang war that killed scores of Karachiites,” he said adding that PPP even killed political activists in extrajudicial killings during past years. “Everyone knows what they had done to the other parts of the Sindh province where they had the mandate to change,” he said adding that time has come to made PPP accountable of its sins.

He further said that attempts were being made to refuse MQM-P from giving permission to hold public gathering on May 5 but they do not need any permission as they had the mandate of 85 percent of the city to hold the gathering on May 5 at Tanki Ground.