SIALKOT-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested two suspect terrorists from Sialkot border area near Oora-Kingra here, averting eminent terror plan on Shab-e-Baraat in the district here.

According to senior CTD officials, the suspect terrorists had planned attack in Sialkot on Shab-e-Baraat.

The CTD officials said that on a tip-off, the CTD team raided border area near Oora-Kingra-Sialkot Road late the other night. The lawmen arrested both of the suspected terrorists besides, seizing a big quantity of explosive material from there.

The CTD officials revealed that both the terrorists were identified as Wajahat Hussain Farooqi and Sajjad Ahmed, belonging to banned militant organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The CTD sent the accused behind bars after registration of a case against them under sections 7-FF/ATA and 4/5 ESA at CTD police station Gujranwala, the officials added. Further investigation is underway in this regard