Share:

islamabad-Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) & The Millennium University College (TMUC) Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, lays great emphasis upon promoting a culture of reading in the young minds of the students in Pakistan. He says that “Through hearing stories, children are exposed to a rich and wide vocabulary.

This helps them build their own vocabulary and improve their understanding when they listen, which is vital as they start to read”.

Mr. Faisal Muhstaq has made great efforts in order to promote reading habits in the Millennials for their intellectual growth and strengthening of their analytical skills. In view of the significance of reading, Mushtaq has introduced a “Reading Enrichment Program” at Roots Millennium Schools nationwide.

In order to acknowledge his vision and efforts, Faisal Mushtaq has been nominated as the “Book Ambassador” for the year 2018 by the National Book Foundation NBF, Pakistan. Under his leadership, Roots Millennium Schools carries out various activities all the year round to enhance the reading and writing skills of its students.

From time to time, Millennials take part in various National and International level competitions to promote this cause. Just like the previous years, this year too Roots Millennium Schools participated in the National Book Festival 2018 in collaboration with National Book Foundation, Islamabad which lasted up to three days.

The event took place in Pakistan China Friendship Center, Islamabad in which the students of Grade I till IGCSE took part in various activities and performances. Director Schools & Outreach at Roots Millennium Schools Sabina Zakir also has been nominated as the Book Ambassador for the Year 2018.