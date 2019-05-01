Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory witnessed a reduction of 35 percent in crime rate during the last five months as compared to same period of the previous year and it seized narcotics worth Rs78.81 million and registered 418 cases against drug peddlers.

A report on performance of ICT Police during the last 5 months reveals that 20% reduction occurred in murder cases as 44 murders were recorded from 01-11-18 to 31-3-2019. Similarly, 28% reduction was noted in kidnapping case, 32 percent in robbery cases, 38 percent in burglaries, 30% in general theft, 29 percent in vehicle theft and 51 percent reduction in motorcycle theft cases was reported.

The report said that not a single untoward incident took place during VVIP movements including the visits of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Malaysia. It discloses that 13 religious rallies were held in November 2018, 8 in December 2018, 13 in January 2019, 8 in February 2019 and 11 religious rallies were held in March 2019.

The report said that a contingent of ICT Police participated in Pakistan Day Parade (23rd March 2019) and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff also appreciated the role of ICT Police in maintaining law and order and security situation.

Interestingly, no major scandal of ICT Police and no major mishandling by ICT Police were registered in the last five months. ICT police registered 847 FIRs and arrested 921 accused in drug cases. ICT police recovered narcotics including chars, 131 kg, heroin 42 kg and liquor bottles 11736 total worth Rs78.81 million.

Capital Police took actions against land grabbers and identified 290 land grabbers and 11 of facilitators of land grabbers and names of 11 land grabbers have been enlisted in 4th schedule. The ICT Police registered 86 FIRs and arrested 252 accused in this regard.

According to the report, the competent authority of ICT Police took departmental action taken against 30 officers/officials due to poor performance and responsible for increase in crime and made transfers inefficient officials including 19 SHOs, 23 Deputy Superintendent Police and four Superintendent Police.

ICT Police established Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) for proper check and balance of ICT Police and appointed well reputed officials in IAU. IAU received 297 complaints and 273 were resolved, 24 were in process.

The ICT Police received 2591 complaints through Prime Minster Performance Delivery Unit and 2317 complaints have been redressed and 274 are in process. Inspector General Police inaugurated a new PCRS system on 12th February 2019 at Rescue-15 Sector G-8/4. ICT Police received 6698 complaints through PCRS system and 5906 have been readdressed and 792 are in process. ICT Police created an email in English and Chinese languages with the name of IGP at your service and it received 224 complaints through this email and 219 complaints have been sorted out.

According to the report, the ICT Police took several initiatives in last 5 months including re-organisation of POLICE check point, same day driving license printing, Gender and Child protection Unit, dedicated Police assistance line (PAL) 8787, good citizen patrol and traffic E-challan.

A senior Police official said the federal government had appointed Aamir Zuliqfar Khan a garde-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan officer as IGP Police who introduced new trends and morderinse the ICT Police.