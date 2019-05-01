Share:

ISLAMABAD - A petition against the organisers of Aurat March has been filed before the Islamabad High Court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing in this matter today (May 2). The petitioner welfare organisation moved the court through its counsel Abdur Rehman Nasir and cited the federation, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) as respondents. The petition filed against Aurat March organisers termed the campaign as ‘immoral’. Petitioner stated in the petition that on the occasion of world women day, some women organised an objectionable march which was held in various cities of the country including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The petition said that the immoral campaign on the rights of women had left a negative impact on the youth and not controlling such a march is against the Islamic ideology of the country.

It maintained that participants of the march disgraced Islamic values and tradition which hurt the feelings of the masses. It added that the participants were holding placards inscribed very immoral and un-Islamic slogans while they promoted free-sex and other unethical and un-Islamic ways.

Petitioner contended that holding of disputed march and displaying of un-Islamic cards is violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petition prayed to the court strict action should be taken against those involved in this march. It added that those holding “immoral banners” should be identified and their details should be sought from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and legal action should be taken against them.