LOS ANGELES-Jaime King doesn’t believe in ‘’rules’’ when it comes to parenting. The ‘Black Summer’ star - who has Leo, three, and James, five, with her husband Kyle Newman - thinks all the ‘’rules and regulations’’ surrounding parenting are complete rubbish.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘’There aren’t rules and I think it’s BS to try and tell people that there are rules. Being a parent is the most electrifying, beautiful, glorious, terrifying ... it’s like someone takes your heart and puts it in another body and your heart is walking around with them. There’s all of these theories and ideas and rules and regulations and I call BS.

Bottom line, I say take care of yourself so you can take care of others, love yourself and love others, and don’t hurt yourself and don’t hurt others.’’

Jaime had previously opened up on the traumatic arrival of her son Leo and admitted that she didn’t know if he was going to live.

The 39-year-old actress - who discovered when she was 33 weeks into her pregnancy that her son, now three-years-old, had a chronic heart condition - said: ‘’As a mother, I think I was so deeply vulnerable because ... I lost many of my pregnancies and my son, Leo Thames, crashed at birth and I didn’t get to see his face and they took him and I didn’t know if he was going to come back to life.”

He had a serious heart defect called Transposition of the Great Arteries and I just heard, ‘He’s crashing, he’s crashing, he’s crashing, he’s crashing,’ and they, like, ran out of the room.’’