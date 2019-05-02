Masood Azhar added to UN terror list

Share:

ISLAMABAD/ BEIJING - Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said the United Nations has placed the name of Maulana Masood Azhar on the list of global terrorists. “The UN Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Committee listed Maulana Masood Azhar today. This entails a ban on foreign travel, asset freeze and arms embargo,” the Dr Faisal told media in Islamabad.

He said the listing of Masood had been under consideration in the Sanctions Committee for several years (since 2009). He had been proscribed under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act for some time, even before his case for listing was taken up by the Sanctions Committee, he added.

The UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee listing was governed by clear rules and was based on strict technical criteria, the spokesperson said. He said all decisions of the Committee were taken through consensus.

“The Committee procedures allow members to place technical holds to provide additional time for further discussions to reach a common understanding on matters under its consideration. Many members have placed technical holds on various listing proposals,” the spokesperson said.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan had always advocated the need for respecting these technical rules and regulations and opposed politicization of the Sanctions Committee. However, the earlier proposals to list Masood Azhar failed to generate the requisite consensus in the Sanctions Committee as the information did not meet its technical criteria, he said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said these proposals were aimed at maligning Pakistan and the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmiri for the realization of the right to self-determination and were thus rejected by Pakistan, which had always maintained that resolution of any listing issue should be by consensus, through objective dialogue and consultations, within the 1267 Committee framework and most importantly without politicization.

“Over the last few years, many states, including Pakistan have been concerned at an increasing trend of politicization of this Committee, including attempts to include matters that are unrelated to the technical criteria,” he said.

Dr Faisal said in this case as well, Pakistan witnessed politically motivated attempts manifested through calculated leaks, particularly in the Indian media, about matters under discussion in the Committee, which were strictly confidential.

The current listing proposal had been agreed after all political references, including removal of attempts to link it with Pulwama and maligning the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris in IOK for realization of the right to self-determination, he said.

The spokesman said Pakistan maintained that terrorism was a menace to the world. This included the Indian state sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris in IOK, including the inhuman use of pellet guns and human shields which found no parallel in the civilized world.

“Indian occupation forces continue to massacre Kashmiris enjoying judicial immunity with impunity through draconian laws. We will continue to provide diplomatic, political and moral support to our Kashmiri brethren,” he said

The Indian media’s attempts to build a narrative claiming it as a ‘victory’ for India and validation of its stance were thus absolutely false and baseless, he said.

“Our position is in line with the statements of Prime Minister Khan who clearly stated that there is no space for any proscribed organization or its affiliates to operate from Pakistani territory, our resolve for countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and our National Action Plan,” he said.

Position on Kashmir is clear: China

China on Wednesday reiterated that its position on the Kashmir issue was clear and consistent that it should be properly resolved through negotiations by the relevant parties.

The approval of listing of Masood Azhar had nothing to do with the Kashmir issue and would not affect China’s position on the longstanding dispute, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said in response to a question asked by APP.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut and consistent. This is an issue left over from the past between India and Pakistan and should be properly resolved through consultation and negotiation by relevant parties,” the spokesman said.

He said that Pakistan had made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserved the full recognition of the international community.

“China will continue firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces,” he added.

The spokesperson remarked that the 1267 Committee of the United Nations Security Council had detailed criteria for the listing procedures.

“China always believes that the relevant work should be carried out in an objective, unbiased and professional manner and based on solid evidence and consensus among all parties,” he added.

Geng Shaung said on the listing issue, China had been communicating with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible fashion. He said that recently, relevant countries revised and re-submitted the materials for the listing proposal to the 1267 Committee.

After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of parties concerned, China did not have objection to the listing proposal.

The spokesperson said that "the proper settlement of the above-mentioned issue again shows that in international counter-terrorism cooperation, we have to uphold the rules and procedures of relevant UN body, follow the principle of mutual respect, resolve differences and build consensus through dialogue and prevent politicising the technical issues.”

