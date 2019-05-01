Share:

ISLAMABAD-Reports of payment of salaries every month to over 4,000 ghost employees in directorate of environment at Capital Development Authority and MCI have surfaced with alarming revelation that every ghost employee pays Rs10,000 per month to his supervisor as bribe. Those who are receiving salaries while sitting in their homes include gardeners, sweepers and security guards. From officers to supervisors, everyone gets his share from the bribe of Rs10,000 which is paid by ghost employees every month. Most of the ghost employees are being paid on muster roll. This way officers and subordinate staff of environment directorate grab over Rs 40 million as bribe every month.

Sources said that over 3,500 employees of environment division and over 600 employees of park division are receiving salary in connivance with the corrupt officers while sitting at home. Officers of environment division are discharging duties in park division due to shortage of staff. Officers and subordinate staffers of environment division have got exemption from biometric system for field staff and are grabbing hefty bribe from them per month in return of this illegal exemption. The subordinate staffers of park division working in G-7 since last 12 years stand at 8 to 12 employees while about 40 employees are receiving salaries per month in this sector. A major chunk of this money finds way to the pockets of senior officers. When contacted, supervisor Riaz said that it was wrong information that his subordinate staffers do not work and he was receiving any share of their salaries from them as bribe.

He however declined to tell the strength of staff members working therein.