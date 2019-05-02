Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said PTI government did not give NRO to anyone. She said PML-N leaders are in self imposed exile.

The minister expressed that Shehbaz Sharif had left for London for medical treatment, however, he had failed to provide any information to the public related to his illness.

Responding to a question over the changes in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she said the changes were indicative of Shehbaz Sharif not returning to Pakistan.

The PML-N has nominated Rana Tanveer to be Shehbaz Sharif’s replacement as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Khawaja Asif as the parliamentary party leader earlier today.

SAPM further said, If Shehbaz wanted to return from London he would not even appoint someone else on his post.She added that corruption and democracy can never run simultaneously.

Addressing another ceremony she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to strengthen institutions by introducing reforms, adding that a true leader always puts country’s interests ahead of his own.