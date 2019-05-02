Share:

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shamsheer has visited Port Sultan Qaboos of Oman.

According to the spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, PNS Shamsheer is deployed in Northern Arabian Sea and Arabian Gulf as part of the regional maritime security patrol.

The purpose of maritime security operations is to make maritime trade corridors secure and peaceful for national and international trade.

The Commanding Officer PNS Shamsheer held meetings with Commander of Said bin Sultan Naval Base.

PNS Shamsheer and Al Nassir ship of Royal Navy of Oman also carried out joint exercises.