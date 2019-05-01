Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have solved mystery of a blind murder of a 7-year-old child by arresting a cleric of a seminary at Fateh Jang.

The cleric identified as Hafiz Abdul Hayee confessed that he killed the child after assaulting him sexually in his seminary and threw the body in a well to hide his crime, disclosed District Police Officer Attock Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari at a presser on Wednesday.

He was also flanked by SDPO Fateh Jang Circle Sikandar, SHO PS Fateh Jang Abid Munir, In-charge IT Lab Jahanzeb Khan, ASI Mudassir and HIU Incharge Leharasib.

Addressing the press conference, DPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari said that a man Iftikhar reported to police on April 20 that his 7-year-old son went missing after he left home for offering prayers in mosque. He said that later body of the child was found in a well.

The spokesman said that police began investigation after filing murder case against unknown killers. He said that the investigators took scores of suspects including the cleric of the seminary into custody and grilled them.

“A sharp contrast was found during investigation from the seminary students and Hafiz Abdul Hayee on which police put Hafiz behind bars”, the DPO said. He said that Hafiz confessed to his crime, saying he was moving towards his seminary when he saw the child standing on a corner of a street. He said that Hafiz took the boy to seminary where he sodomised him. On making noise, the accused suffocated the child to death and threw his body in a well and went Masjid Anaran Wali to give an impression as if he was not present in the seminary, added DPO. He said that police formally arrested the accused and obtained his remand from a court of law for further investigation.

The DPO said that police would not spare the accused and would bring him to justice. He also lauded the efforts of SDPO Sikandar, SHO Abid Munir and their team for apprehending the rapist.