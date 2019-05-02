Share:

The proposed South Asia Vision 2030 of SAARC Chamber is poised to usher an era of prosperity, progress, development and welfare of the people in the region which mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities in all state member countries.

Leader of Pakistan delegation, SAARC Chamber Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday said that all due efforts would be initiated to materialize the vision of 2030 besides accelerating our efforts towards forging closer bilateral and regional partnerships and economic integration within the subcontinent and beyond.

According to a message received here from Kathmandu, Nepal, he expressed these views while addressing inaugural session of 3-day SAARC chamber 77th Executive Committee and 23rd GA Meetings commenced today.

Iftikhar Malik said the agenda of theses meeting were focused on enhancing trade among all the SAARC countries: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan.

The matters pertaining to free trade in the SAARC region, the proposal of harmonization of customs procedures and documentations in the region to facilitate movement of goods across the borders are also under discussion.

Despite challenges, he said, SAARC region holds immense trade and investment potential and to actualize that potential special focus and effort is required for regional integration.

He said SAARC member countries must focus on removal of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and must work for enhancing B2B interaction to boost trade. He said that the increasing interdependence and the notion of shared goals and common concerns were the genesis of SAARC.

”By realizing the commitment of leaders enshrined in SAARC Charter, the region can progress and bring economic prosperity and social uplift for our generations,” he added. He also highlighted that SAARC region holds immense trade and investment potential, being home to 21 percent of world’s population.

Iftikhar Malik said they will have to autonomously develop an agenda for South Asian cooperation, driven broadly by economic concerns where we are seeking to take advantage of optimality and economic relations. He emphasised on restructuring production and export processes to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.

He said the rising disposable incomes, improving consumer lifestyles, and a significant increase in the GDPs largely supplement the growth of the market in the south Asian region.

Iftikhar Malik said due to lack of physical infrastructure to unleash the economic potential of the region, SAARCCCI had also identified some projects of energy, connectivity, and taking advantage of value addition in information technology sector.

He said Pakistan is committed to regional cooperation under the umbrella of SAARC for promoting welfare of the people of South Asia, improving their quality of life, economic progress, social uplift and cultural cooperation.