A three member bench headed by Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will hear Civil Review Petition No.279/2019 (Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Vs. The State thr, Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad & others) on 03.05.2019 (Friday).

For proper Court decorum and smooth functioning of the Supreme Court, following special security measures have been taken to beef up the security in the premises of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad on Friday, the 03rd May, 2019.

In view of the limited seating capacity in the Court Room No. 1, the entry will be regulated through special security passes to be issued by SP(Security) Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Only the petitioners/respondents whose cases are fixed in Court will be allowed to enter in Supreme Court premises. However, advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings will be exempted from passes.

With regard to general public who want to witness the proceedings of the case on 03.05.2019 in Court Room No.1 may also contact SP (Security) Supreme Court Building for security passes.

Entry into Court building will be allowed after checking/frisking and searching of bags/purses etc. No Cell phone is allowed to be carried inside the Courtroom.

We expect all concerned to follow the instructions and cooperate with the security staff on duty in the Court premises. The security personnel have also been directed to deal with the visitors with utmost courtesy.