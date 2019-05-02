Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at seminar advised the rice growers to use only certified seeds to get maximum per acre yield and improved quality of Basmati rice.

They were speaking at ‘Khushal Kissan’ seminar organized by the Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA).

Speaking at this seminar, Director Punjab Seed Corporation Malik Imtiaz and Regional Director Federal Seed Certification & Registration Naeem Yousaf said that use of certified seed every year is the foundation for a better per acre yield and improving the quality of the crop.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Lahore Sher Muhammad Sharawat shared the projects and subsidies of Punjab Agriculture Department for improving yield and income of rice farmers. He appreciated the mission and efforts of PBHA and assured his full support. While moderating the seminar, Imran Sheikh, Coordinator PBHA, deliberated the mission of PBHA and advised the Basmati rice farmers to adopt global rice standard of Sustainable Rice Platform convened by UNE & IRRI.

The seminar, which was held in Nankana Sahib district, was participated by a large number of rice farmers and key members of PBHA Chaudary Muhammad Shahzad, Zulfiqar Ali & Raja Arsallan.

Sheikh Adnan Aslam, Director PBHA, addressed the rice farmers and shared the mission & objectives of Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA) for mitigating challenges of Basmati Rice production and action plan for promotion and preservation of basmati in production and export. He said our country is facing looming water crisis and improving water productivity in basmati rice is inevitable for sustainable rice production in Pakistan. Rao Muhammad Tariq, Senior Manager & Head Advisory Services FFC, shared his views about balanced use of fertilizers and importance of potash & micronutrients in boosting rice productivity, quality and profitability.

Tariq Maqbool, Deputy Director On Farm Water Management, briefed the participants regarding dwindling water resources of Pakistan and highlighted the importance of precision land leveling for improving water efficiency, yield &income. Dr Tahir Hussain Awan from Rice Research Institute KSK shared his experience about direct seeding rice and shared the set of new technology for weed management in DSR. Zulfiqar Ali, member PBHA, delivered vote of thanks to the farmers for their overwhelming response and agriculture input supplier companies for their stalls to educate rice farmers.