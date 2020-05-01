Share:

ATTOCK - COVID-19 in Attock district(having population of almost 2 million) is quite under control as since its outbreak, only 47 positive patients have been reported. Out of these positive cases, 15 have fully recovered, 28 are in stable condition while two died which include one male and one female who were in their seventies and were suffering from other diseases also. Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar said this while talking to a select group of journalists. CEO Health DrSohailEjaz and Incharge Corona Control Cell DrAsifNiaziwere also present on the occassion.While giving details about the COVID-19 situation across the district, DC said that 2875 persons were screened by health department, and the samples of 757 suspects were sent to NIH. He said that 615 suspects were declared negative while the results of 99 suspects are awaited. Ali Anan Qamar while giving details about the 47 positive cases said that these include 25 locals, 21 imported (7 Tableeghis, 9 zaireen and 5 others) while two died which include 78 years old Abdul Haq from village Ghourgushti who died on 14th April and 72 years old GulNisa resident of Attock City. Ali Anan while talking about the condition of the positive cases said that 15 have fully recovered while condition of all the remaining positive patients is stable and will recover soon. District Administration has established 14 quarantine centers and an emergency hospital having capacity of more than one thousand beds where doctors, paramedics and allied staff are performing duties round the clock to handle any emergency. He said that health department has recently received sufficient PPEs which include 2988 N-95 masks, 230430 gloves, 4282 corona kits, 848 goggles, 15411 shoe covers and other related items. Ali Anan said if people continue cooperating with the administration, soon Attock will be Corona-free district. He said there is complete religious harmony in the district and all the religious scholars and prayer leaders are on one page and all are following COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.