Share:

ISLAMABAD-David Beckham led a slew of football stars clapping for key workers and the NHS recently. The footballer, 44, took to Instagram to share a video of his ‘infinity applause’ and was joined by the likes of Michael Owen, Harry Maguire and Pelé. David’s post comes hours after Victoria abandoned plans to seek a government bailout to furlough 30 members of staff at her fashion brand following a major backlash. David rose to his feet as he kicked off the applause video, with a legion of famous faces from the football world following his home clip. The footballer said: ‘To all the healthcare and key workers who keep working like true heroes an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking a fight against #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA’. The family have returned to social media after Victoria announced her decision to reverse furloughing staff from her fashion brand. The former Spice Girl, whose family is worth £335million, had planned to use the Government’s Covid-19 scheme to pay 80 per cent of the wages of some of her staff. The fashion brand, which employs 120 people, sent letters to 30 members of staff warning them that they were going to be furloughed under the Government’s scheme for two months.