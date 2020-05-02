Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching a web portal today to register and provide assistance to those who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.

The government has allocated resources to fight the challenge of coronavirus.

To mobilize additional resources, the Prime Minister has also set up a COVID-19 Relief Fund. These funds will be disbursed to those who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 crisis.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash of twelve thousand rupees will be given to these individuals.