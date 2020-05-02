Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday thanked Saudi Arabia for helping the marginalized section of society during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Addressing the ceremony held to distribute 20,000 ration bags among the deserving persons by Maktaba-e-Dawa Islamabad, he said Saudi Arabia had helped Pakistan in difficult times.

Qadri said Pakistani nation and the government thanked Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki for participating in welfare activities in Pakistan, said a news release.

Minister pays tributes to labourers on International Labour Day

Federal Minister for Interior Retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday highlighted the important role the labour community played for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said “We pay tributes to the services of labour class on this day. The government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of labourers and deprived segments of the society.”

He urged the countrymen to take care of the labourers, who were facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shah expressed the hope that the country would soon overcome the current difficult situation.

He advised people to follow the precautionary measures as suggested by the government in order to prevent the further spread of pandemic as it was the only way to protect yourself and other people in surroundings.

Sarwar reiterates government’s resolve to work for labourers

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday reiterated firm resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make all possible efforts for the wellbeing of the labour community.

“The PTI government is making all-out efforts to provide the labourers their basic rights, and will continue to work for their betterment,” he said in a statement on the occasion of International Labour Day.

The minister said the government was extending financial assistance to the labour community, which was badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, on merit under the PM’s Ehsaas Programme. He highlighted the role of labourers in the national development and vowed to protect their rights at every cost.

Sarwar also paid tributes to expatriate Pakistanis for sending valuable remittances to the country and playing their positive role in national progress.

“Since the PTI has come into power, there is a significant increase in remittances, pouring in the country that reflects expatriate Pakistanis’ confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the minister said.

The minister said the government was also making all possible efforts to bring back all those Pakistanis stranded in different countries after the outbreak of coronavirus.