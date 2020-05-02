Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman CPEC Lt. Gen. (Retired) Asim Bajwa, on Friday, announced that the construction work on Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was in full swing and 69 percent of the work had already been completed.

In a twitter message, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Asim, Bajwa said that the 4 lane motorway from Hakla, near Islamad to D I Khan would reduce the travel time from 5 hours to 2.5 hours, making it a more cost effective route for transhipment of goods.

