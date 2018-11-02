Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aqeel Khan stormed into the final of the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2018 after thrashing Muhammad Muzammil in straight sets in the semifinals played at POF Tennis Courts Wah on Thursday.

Aqeel was in full control in the first set and broke the second and fourth games of Muzammil to take the first set 6-2 in 28 minutes. Aqeel went onto take second set 6-4, as he broke 10th game of Muzammil to set final date with Abid Ali Akbar, who beat M Shoaib in straight sets in second semifinal by 6-2, 6-4.

In the men’s doubles semifinals, M Abid/Waqas Malak beat Muzammil/Mudassar 6-7(8), 6-3, 10-7, Aqeel/Abid Ali beat Heera Ashiq/Malik A Rehman 6-3, 6-2. In boys U-18 semifinals, Huzaifa A Rehman beat Nauman Aftab 6-0, 6-2 and Saqib Hayat beat Ahmad Asjad 6-4, 6-4. In boys U-14 semifinals, Sami Zeb beat Uzair Khan 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-5 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2.

In boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Hamza Roman beat M Haziq 4-1, 4-0 and Jamal Shah beat Taimur Khan 4-0, 4-1. In seniors 45 doubles quarterfinals, Israr Gul/Jahanzaib Khan beat Shafiq/Gul Hamid 6-4, 6-1; Brig Chanzeb/Aftab Ahmed beat Dr Shahzad/Khawaja Shafique 6-1, 6-2 and Major Mazhar/Col Shahid beat Major Naeem/Brig Farooq 6-2, 6-1.