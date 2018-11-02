Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will hold the National Ranking Boxing Tournament in different categories by next month. PBF Secretary Nasir Ijaz Tung Thursday said: “We will hold the tournament either in Islamabad or Lahore for all male and three female categories. The federation has prepared a comprehensive plan for the future events and handed over that to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). We’ve given a roadmap to the PSB as which sort of events we will be holding for the promotion of boxing in the country,” he said. Nasir said the PBF has also informed the board about its plan to hold the national ranking tournament. “A total of 150 pugilists, including 24 females of 16 affiliated units of PBF, would contest in the tournament to achieve the best rankings at national level.”