MUZAFFARGARH - Prices of used garments have increased with the arrival of winter season.

The poor cannot now buy used articles on cheap rates. With the start of winter, the lower and middle class rushed to Landa bazaars to buy warm clothes but the high prices kept them away from shopping.

The present economic crisis has doubled the situation and the common buyer is looked in extreme trouble due to uncontrolled inflation even in Landa bazaars.

The govt should take some concrete measures to control dearness, local people demanded.

Week added to kilns closure deadline

KAMALIA: The administration has added a week to the closure deadline of kilns during a meeting with the Brick-Kiln Owners Association, said Environment Protection Department Inspector Irfan Khan Khatran.

Talking to the media here, he said that the last date given to the brick-kiln owners was November 3. "However, they have been instructed to shift their kilns to the latest Zigzag technology that is more environmentally friendly and cost-effective," he added.–Staff Reporter